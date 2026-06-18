Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Avala Global LP

Avala Global LP trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,700 shares of the software company's stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 3.8% of Avala Global LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avala Global LP owned about 0.13% of Autodesk worth $80,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $193.07 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $233.14 and its 200-day moving average is $253.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.30 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

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