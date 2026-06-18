Avala Global LP Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 169,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $36,889,000. Boeing comprises approximately 1.8% of Avala Global LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8%

Boeing stock opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.32.

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Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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