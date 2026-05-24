Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,666 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 208.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,556 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,511,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,168,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848 over the last three months.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $214.77 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here