Bamco Inc. NY Has $103.46 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,799 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Transdigm Group worth $103,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth about $62,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after acquiring an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,315.78 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,219.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,276.24.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,276,401 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,525.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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