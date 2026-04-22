Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401 in the last three months.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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