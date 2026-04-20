Benchmark Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 124,000 Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Cleanspark comprises about 1.3% of Benchmark Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter worth $38,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cleanspark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.53. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cleanspark from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.37.

Read Our Latest Report on CLSK

Cleanspark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Further Reading

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