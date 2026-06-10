Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,619,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.2%

MAA opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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