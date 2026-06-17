Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 38,329 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $31,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 913,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 41,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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