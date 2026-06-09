BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,486,845,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,172,099,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,873,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $921,279,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $333.75 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $343.37 and its 200 day moving average is $377.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $576.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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