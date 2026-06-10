BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 332,006 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in DexCom by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,315 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 58.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in DexCom by 28.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 250,310 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 109,823 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 40,411 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $358,576.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,353. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock worth $3,029,267. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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