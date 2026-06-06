BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 19,481 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $20,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.Builders FirstSource's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, February 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at $151,526,466.43. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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