Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,176 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,063 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE CHD opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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