Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 383,317 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $466,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $444,682,000 after buying an additional 3,982,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $669,012,000 after buying an additional 3,522,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $426,352,000 after buying an additional 3,396,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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