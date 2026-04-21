Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baring Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $334.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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