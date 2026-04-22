Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $7.95 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,003 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000. Intuit comprises about 2.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 70.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $404.85 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $414.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.52. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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