Capital International Inc. CA Raises Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Chevron were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,683,442 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $408,983,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. DB&C Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $187.46 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $373.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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