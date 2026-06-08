Capital International Sarl Acquires 55,114 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 243.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,742 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 186,310 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 108,397 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,343 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Halliburton by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 56,570 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.27.

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Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $636,230. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $852,377.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,927,732.07. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 416,991 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Further Reading

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