Capital Research Global Investors Has $797.35 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,087,078 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.64% of Honeywell International worth $797,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as HONA . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Article title

Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Article title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Article title

Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Article title

Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Article title

Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable news flow, HON has recently traded lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or waiting for more clarity on the post-spin structure, reverse stock split, and the near-term earnings impact of the separation process. Article title

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $223.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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