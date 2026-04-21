CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 405.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,070 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,724 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in ServiceNow by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE NOW opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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