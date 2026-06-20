CFO Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

CFO Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,104 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of CFO Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.30.

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About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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