Chicago Capital LLC Has $94.91 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,275 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $94,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after buying an additional 914,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,797,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,565,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 183.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 1.6%

INTU opened at $393.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $415.52 and its 200 day moving average is $556.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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