CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 40,811 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,407 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Adobe were worth $64,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $262.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $421.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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