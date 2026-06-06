CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 22,499 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,737 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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