CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.18 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,139 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UAL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $105.73 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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