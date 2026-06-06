CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $446.48 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $418.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $468.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total transaction of $484,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,925. This represents a 41.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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