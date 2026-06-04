CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,282 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,064 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577,279 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 346.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241,131 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $358,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 33.5% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,046 shares of company stock valued at $708,911. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

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Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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