Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 108,662 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,181 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 108,662 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $498.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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