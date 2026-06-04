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Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 320,143 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Merck & Co., Inc. logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Cibc World Market Inc. increased its Merck stake by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 320,143 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 1,301,744 shares worth about $137 million.
  • Institutional interest in Merck remains strong, with several major funds adding to positions and 76.07% of the stock now owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Merck’s latest update highlights mixed fundamentals: earnings and revenue topped expectations, but the stock is also being driven by optimism around its pipeline, recent FDA breakthrough designation for calderasib, and new analyst price-target increases.
  • Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc..

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,744 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 320,143 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $137,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,997,933,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 47,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,986,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $585,192,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,844,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,665,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,933,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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