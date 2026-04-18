CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Up 3.0%

TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day moving average is $422.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.79 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tesla's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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