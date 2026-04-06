Comcast Corporation $CMCSA is Metropolis Capital Ltd's 7th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006,853 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 579,374 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 7.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of Comcast worth $239,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 46.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,706,330 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,059,053,000 after buying an additional 10,633,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $5,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,970.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,394,728 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $221,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Comcast by 1,356.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,556,098 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 554.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $178,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.Comcast's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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