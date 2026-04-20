Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,197 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors' holdings in Comcast were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 665,635 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 146,339 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $355,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,461 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 952,154 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,097,054 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $34,469,000 after acquiring an additional 172,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

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