Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013,737 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 264,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $56,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 119.4% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Arete Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.25 to $34.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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