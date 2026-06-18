Contour Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,134,417 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $300,518,000. Salesforce accounts for 7.0% of Contour Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Salesforce at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,513 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $307,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,025,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 830,536 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $196,837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.28. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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