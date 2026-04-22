CPC Advisors LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 439,597 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Get OHI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omega Healthcare Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't on the list.

While Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here