Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $455.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $742.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $456.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $248.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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