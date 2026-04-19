CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $78.76 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 4.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $78,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 963,309 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 465,512 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,151 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 42,204 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. DOE approval raises valuation questions

U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Baxter Bros purchase

An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Motley Fool pick Dividend preview

Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Investor search interest

Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Q1 estimates preview Earnings webcast

Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Negative Sentiment: KMI VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (3.34% reduction in his holdings) — insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the trade was executed under a rule‑based plan which mutes the signal. SEC Form 4

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,419.96. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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