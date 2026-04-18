Cwm LLC Acquires 57,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,910 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,131 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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More Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. DOE approval raises valuation questions

U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Baxter Bros purchase

An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Motley Fool pick Dividend preview

Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Investor search interest

Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Q1 estimates preview Earnings webcast

Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Negative Sentiment: KMI VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (3.34% reduction in his holdings) — insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the trade was executed under a rule‑based plan which mutes the signal. SEC Form 4

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,422,419.96. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7%

KMI stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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