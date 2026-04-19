Cwm LLC Acquires 60,167 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,875 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 60,167 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in HSBC were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,398,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,234,943,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,575,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,659,000 after purchasing an additional 185,073 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $12,810,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,311,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $93,113,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Key HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded HSBC from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "equal weight" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $94.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from HSBC's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. HSBC's payout ratio is currently 148.43%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

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