Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,308 shares of the technology retailer's stock after buying an additional 43,466 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Best Buy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Best Buy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $78.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $341,802.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,153.96. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $727,011.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,922,113.68. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,247 shares of company stock worth $4,945,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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