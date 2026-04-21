Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,051 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 59,355 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Match Group worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 204,472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 358,709 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 335,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Match Group Stock Up 1.7%

Match Group stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.Match Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Match Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Match Group's dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Match Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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