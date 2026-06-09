Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 25,815 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 531,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,952 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edison International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,665,365 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 617,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Down 3.4%

EIX opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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