DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $9.89 Million in NIQ Global Intelligence plc $NIQ

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 599,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,891,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of NIQ Global Intelligence at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NIQ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NIQ Global Intelligence by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 401,952 shares of the company's stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NIQ Global Intelligence by 6,564.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIQ. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut NIQ Global Intelligence from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NIQ Global Intelligence has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIQ Global Intelligence

NIQ Global Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NIQ stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. NIQ Global Intelligence plc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.33.

About NIQ Global Intelligence

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

Further Reading

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