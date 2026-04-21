DSG Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 328.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $18,599,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,104,956,000 after buying an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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