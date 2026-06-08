Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,562 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in American Express were worth $26,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $310.48 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $313.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $286.15 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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