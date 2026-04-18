Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 42,171 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,491 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $35.25 to $34.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.81.

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Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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