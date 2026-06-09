Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,699 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.21.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $225.04 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $237.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.45. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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