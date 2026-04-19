Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 421,860 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 581.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.41.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.7%

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Fifth Third Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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