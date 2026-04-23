Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Holdings Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 197.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 161,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023,145 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $90,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,619,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 340,030 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Evercore increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Key Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $60 and kept a buy rating, joining other recent upgrades/target raises that increase upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $60 and kept a buy rating, joining other recent upgrades/target raises that increase upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Comerica acquisition synergies and integration details: Management outlined deposit gains, cost savings and expected earnings accretion from the ~$10.9B Comerica deal — supports higher EPS forecasts and justifies analyst enthusiasm. Read More.

Comerica acquisition synergies and integration details: Management outlined deposit gains, cost savings and expected earnings accretion from the ~$10.9B Comerica deal — supports higher EPS forecasts and justifies analyst enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regional expansion in Texas: Fifth Third opened its first Texas financial center in Frisco and plans to convert Comerica branches on Sept. 8 to reach 108 Texas locations initially and more than 250 centers by 2029 — a large deposit/market-share growth plan supported by a >$700M state investment. Read More.

Regional expansion in Texas: Fifth Third opened its first Texas financial center in Frisco and plans to convert Comerica branches on Sept. 8 to reach 108 Texas locations initially and more than 250 centers by 2029 — a large deposit/market-share growth plan supported by a >$700M state investment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Firm updates and shareholder communications: The annual meeting/2025 performance highlights and executive profiles reinforce the strategic narrative but are not near‑term earnings catalysts. Read More.

Firm updates and shareholder communications: The annual meeting/2025 performance highlights and executive profiles reinforce the strategic narrative but are not near‑term earnings catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Branch moves and product mix: Local branch relocations and a cautious stance on certain lending verticals (software/data‑center) reduce credit risk but could temper high‑yield loan growth. Read More. Read More.

Branch moves and product mix: Local branch relocations and a cautious stance on certain lending verticals (software/data‑center) reduce credit risk but could temper high‑yield loan growth. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Kevin Khanna sold 6,000 shares at roughly $50.77 (SEC Form 4 filed). While small relative to total holdings and often non‑informative, insider sales can create short‑term negative perception. Read More.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

FITB stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $304,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,700.23. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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