Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,063 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $96.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seaport Research Partners reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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