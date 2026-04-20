Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIS. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,511,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,168,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock worth $517,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 4.20. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,527.74. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401 over the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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